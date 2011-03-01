Welcome,
3 year deal
Robbso
3 year deal
Riley McGree Joins From MLS Newcomers Charlotte FC.
Winston
Re: 3 year deal
Welcome Riley, and I wish him all the best!
Winston
Re: 3 year deal
Celtic fans arent too happy 😆
Robbso
Re: 3 year deal
Even better, a jock mate of mine in Dunoon. Mad Rangers fan is currently texting me and having a gloat
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: 3 year deal
Without googling, is he rated?
Robbso
Re: 3 year deal
Ive never heard of him so he must be good
plazmuh
Re: 3 year deal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klTQjvqgPcw
