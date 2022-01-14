Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2022, 08:20:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 3 year deal  (Read 19 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 649


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:07:46 PM »
Riley McGree Joins From MLS Newcomers Charlotte FC.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 666


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:14 PM »
Welcome Riley, and I wish him all the best!

 :like:
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 666


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:13:25 PM »
Celtic fans arent too happy 😆

  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 