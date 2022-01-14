Winston

Posts: 670 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: January 14, 2022, 07:21:23 PM » I expect Sporar to be partnered up front by one of the new signings unless they have tested positive for covid



There should also be a decent attendance



Form is WWWDW



Currently sat in 7th but its extremely tight at the top of the table

headset

Posts: 4 451 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:34:55 AM »





Me I will be going all out for a big Boro win in my match day prediction - 4-1 Boro





CMON BORO



let us 1st hope the is no 'typical boro' result today!Me I will be going all out for a big Boro win in my match day prediction - 4-1 BoroCMON BORO

Bill Buxton

Boro do not have a good record against teams having an awful run,especially at the Riverside. That said, this is Wilders Boro now and I expect a big win.

Gingerpig

Comfortable 3-0 , they are garbage but with Wilder you will perform or yer off

Bill Buxton

I think this was a big win indeed. It has got us into the playoff places,and we came from behind. Plus another late,late winner. Wilder seems to have instilled a real fighting spirit into this team.

Robbso

Them young lads in the south stand are a credit to the club. Never shut up in the second half. Some limbs there when the winner went in. Reminiscent of the good times at the riverside