Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 15, 2022, 08:09:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 266 times)
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 670


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:21:23 PM »
I expect Sporar to be partnered up front by one of the new signings unless they have tested positive for covid

There should also be a decent attendance

Form is WWWDW

Currently sat in 7th but its extremely tight at the top of the table
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 515


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:34:27 PM »
3-0 Reading really are shite   :mido:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 661


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:59:02 PM »
6 nowt :homer:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 670


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:02:17 PM »
I have just looked at the league position

Yeah they must be shite
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 444


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:55 AM »
let us 1st hope the is no 'typical boro' result today!


Me I will be going all out for a big Boro win in my match day prediction - 4-1 Boro :mido:


CMON BORO
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 294


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:15:28 PM »
Boro do not have a good record against teams having an awful run,especially at the Riverside. That said, this is Wilders Boro now and I expect a big win.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 968


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:56:08 PM »
Comfortable 3-0 , they are garbage  but with Wilder you will perform or yer off
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 946


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:33:18 PM »
2-0

Sporar, McNair
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 604



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:45:05 PM »
2-0 Sprorar and Jones

Always fear the Carroll though
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 670


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:08:59 PM »
Mogga has got Blackburn into the automatic spot

The top is wide open
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 294


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:05:04 PM »
I think this was a big win indeed. It has got us into the playoff places,and we came from behind. Plus another late,late winner. Wilder seems to have instilled a real fighting spirit into this team.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 760


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:05:56 PM »
Carroll was bound to score.

I think Wilder is my man crush
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 515


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:07:15 PM »
Quality pulling out a win after going behind pretty late, he's definitely got them a lot more mentally positive
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 760


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:23:33 PM »
Isiah Jones - step overs and pinpoint cross for the winner.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 670


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:44:10 PM »
Result was never in doubt
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 471


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:51:01 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/Mboro-vs-Reading/447657

 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 