Winston

Online



Posts: 669





Posts: 669 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Yesterday at 07:21:23 PM » I expect Sporar to be partnered up front by one of the new signings unless they have tested positive for covid



There should also be a decent attendance



Form is WWWDW



Currently sat in 7th but its extremely tight at the top of the table Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 444





Posts: 4 444 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:55 AM »





Me I will be going all out for a big Boro win in my match day prediction - 4-1 Boro





CMON BORO



let us 1st hope the is no 'typical boro' result today!Me I will be going all out for a big Boro win in my match day prediction - 4-1 BoroCMON BORO Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 293





Posts: 5 293 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:15:28 PM » Boro do not have a good record against teams having an awful run,especially at the Riverside. That said, this is Wilders Boro now and I expect a big win. Logged