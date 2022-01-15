Welcome,
January 15, 2022, 02:34:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Online
Posts: 669
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:23 PM »
I expect Sporar to be partnered up front by one of the new signings unless they have tested positive for covid
There should also be a decent attendance
Form is WWWDW
Currently sat in 7th but its extremely tight at the top of the table
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 514
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:27 PM »
3-0 Reading really are shite
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 660
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:02 PM »
6 nowt
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 669
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:17 PM »
I have just looked at the league position
Yeah they must be shite
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 444
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:34:55 AM »
let us 1st hope the is no 'typical boro' result today!
Me I will be going all out for a big Boro win in my match day prediction - 4-1 Boro
CMON BORO
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 293
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:15:28 PM »
Boro do not have a good record against teams having an awful run,especially at the Riverside. That said, this is Wilders Boro now and I expect a big win.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 968
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:56:08 PM »
Comfortable 3-0 , they are garbage but with Wilder you will perform or yer off
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 944
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:33:18 PM »
2-0
Sporar, McNair
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 604
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:45:05 PM »
2-0 Sprorar and Jones
Always fear the Carroll though
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 669
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Reading ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:08:59 PM »
Mogga has got Blackburn into the automatic spot
The top is wide open
Logged
Loading...