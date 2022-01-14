Welcome,
January 14, 2022, 08:20:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tickets
Author
Topic: Tickets
Robbso
Tickets
Cheapest adult ticket 45 quid, then 46 quid. Fucking hell. Weve asked for over 9000 on a Monday night. I would have backed a sell out. Not so sure at them fucking prices.
On the box as well
Itchy_ring
Re: Tickets
Ridiculous for Friday 8pm and on TV
Winston
Re: Tickets
I bet they sell out
Robbso
Re: Tickets
A weekend or overnight stay in Manchester has its appeal
