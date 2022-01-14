Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 14, 2022, 06:09:20 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tickets
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tickets (Read 10 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 645
Tickets
«
on:
Today
at 05:50:05 PM »
Cheapest adult ticket 45 quid, then 46 quid. Fucking hell. Weve asked for over 9000 on a Monday night. I would have backed a sell out. Not so sure at them fucking prices.
On the box as well
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...