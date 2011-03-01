Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Novak Djokovics visa is CANCELLED  (Read 79 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:20:53 AM »
Let's see if this is the end of it - what a carry-on and shows you the people in charge of many countries could not run a piss up in a brewery ( not including you Boris we know u can monkey )

That said you can't make a decision in life these days without a legal eagle sticking his or her fucking nose in.

They are becoming a right scourge at times... Adi D won't like me saying that mcl


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10401745/Australia-CANCELS-Novak-Djokovics-visa-second-time.html?ito=push-notification&ci=nYkCjaGNjO&c
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:51:57 AM »
Maybe theyve left it until now so hes no chance of being in the tournament so he may as well Fca off

I never clocked it, but he clearly never tested positive. Hes a liar who reckons rules are not for him either.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:52:12 AM »
Good :homer:
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:22 PM »
It's a VERY DANGEROUS game when you want lawyers to out rank the Gov't!

Whichever Judge makes the next decision needs to realise that most of the Ozzie public don't want him there, and that most of the rest of the world feel that joke ovic is totally taking the piss!
