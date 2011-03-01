Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Novak Djokovics visa is CANCELLED  (Read 41 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:20:53 AM »
Let's see if this is the end of it - what a carry-on and shows you the people in charge of many countries could not run a piss up in a brewery ( not including you Boris we know u can monkey )

That said you can't make a decision in life these days without a legal eagle sticking his or her fucking nose in.

They are becoming a right scourge at times... Adi D won't like me saying that mcl


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10401745/Australia-CANCELS-Novak-Djokovics-visa-second-time.html?ito=push-notification&ci=nYkCjaGNjO&c
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:51:57 AM »
Maybe theyve left it until now so hes no chance of being in the tournament so he may as well Fca off

I never clocked it, but he clearly never tested positive. Hes a liar who reckons rules are not for him either.
