Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 15, 2022, 08:08:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Andy Carroll to Burnley  (Read 354 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 444


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:14:10 AM »
A risky move that for Dyche and Burnely if it happens.

The plus side is if he stays fit he can be a handful and, as showed this week he can finish.

Expecting half a season out of him with his injury record and relegation staring you down the face is one dodgy gamble. If they have just banked 25 million and are going for Carrol that tells you Burnley are not flush and it must have been the owners that sold Wood and not Dyche.

One to keep an eye on - I want the Geordies down so for once I'm behind Burnley and Dyche incoming good  rava

A risky move but it could come off for Burnley


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10400253/Burnley-eye-former-Newcastle-striker-Andy-Carroll-replacement-Chris-Wood-free-transfer.h
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 515


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:01:08 AM »
To sort of quote the geordie living legend KK, I would love it, absolutely love it if he smashed the goal in the 90th minute of the last match of the season to send them down  :mido:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 661


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 AM »
Pay as you play deal would be good for both parties.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 670


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:32:57 PM »
Its a bit desperate
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 347



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:34:41 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:01:08 AM
To sort of quote the geordie living legend KK, I would love it, absolutely love it if he smashed the goal in the 90th minute of the last match of the season to send them down  :mido:

Carlsberg  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 661


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:51:42 PM »
If only :beer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 444


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:11:50 PM »
Watch the fucker go and do us over tomorrow for Reading like he did last time out in a West Ham Shirt.....
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 347



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:28:55 PM »
Still remember that sideways bicycle kick he scored. Was an absolute buck, as we said in 1970
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 515


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:38:54 AM »
Just heard that Burnley Newcastle is last match of the season, its got to happen    :bc:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 347



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:10:44 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:38:54 AM
Just heard that Burnley Newcastle is last match of the season, its got to happen    :bc:

 :mido: :mido:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 347



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:06:20 PM »
Can I make a play for Newcastle Leeds and Everton?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 240


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:43:54 PM »
Remembering when Liverpool managed to off load a way past his best Torres to Chelsea for silly money, then promptly went and spunked most of it on Carroll. All these years on, Burnley get the cash rich Skunks to lay out their millions on, not so much a has been, more of a never was, and turn their attention to Carroll, just what you need for a long relegation battle!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 