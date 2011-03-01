Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2022, 01:06:48 PM
Author Topic: Andy Carroll to Burnley  (Read 106 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:14:10 AM »
A risky move that for Dyche and Burnely if it happens.

The plus side is if he stays fit he can be a handful and, as showed this week he can finish.

Expecting half a season out of him with his injury record and relegation staring you down the face is one dodgy gamble. If they have just banked 25 million and are going for Carrol that tells you Burnley are not flush and it must have been the owners that sold Wood and not Dyche.

One to keep an eye on - I want the Geordies down so for once I'm behind Burnley and Dyche incoming good  rava

A risky move but it could come off for Burnley


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10400253/Burnley-eye-former-Newcastle-striker-Andy-Carroll-replacement-Chris-Wood-free-transfer.h
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:08 AM »
To sort of quote the geordie living legend KK, I would love it, absolutely love it if he smashed the goal in the 90th minute of the last match of the season to send them down  :mido:
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:57:40 AM »
Pay as you play deal would be good for both parties.
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:32:57 PM »
Its a bit desperate
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:34:41 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:01:08 AM
To sort of quote the geordie living legend KK, I would love it, absolutely love it if he smashed the goal in the 90th minute of the last match of the season to send them down  :mido:

Carlsberg  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:51:42 PM »
If only :beer:
