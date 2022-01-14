headset

The plus side is if he stays fit he can be a handful and, as showed this week he can finish.



Expecting half a season out of him with his injury record and relegation staring you down the face is one dodgy gamble. If they have just banked 25 million and are going for Carrol that tells you Burnley are not flush and it must have been the owners that sold Wood and not Dyche.



One to keep an eye on - I want the Geordies down so for once I'm behind Burnley and Dyche incoming good



A risky move but it could come off for Burnley





