Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2022, 10:15:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Andy Carroll to Burnley  (Read 41 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 411


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:14:10 AM »
A risky move that for Dyche and Burnely if it happens.

The plus side is if he stays fit he can be a handful and, as showed this week he can finish.

Expecting half a season out of him with his injury record and relegation staring you down the face is one dodgy gamble. If they have just banked 25 million and are going for Carrol that tells you Burnley are not flush and it must have been the owners that sold Wood and not Dyche.

One to keep an eye on - I want the Geordies down so for once I'm behind Burnley and Dyche incoming good  rava

A risky move but it could come off for Burnley


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10400253/Burnley-eye-former-Newcastle-striker-Andy-Carroll-replacement-Chris-Wood-free-transfer.h
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 