Another D-Day for Derby today



Debts have to be covered or they face another points deduction.





I wonder if Steve Gibson has taken his foot off their throat a touch or is he still in the process of chocking the fuckers to death financially. He seems to be meaning business that's for sure - you won't hear nowt from Gibsons end until the time is right - he does try to avoid loose lips.



Whatever goes on it sets things up nicely for when we face them in February - it could be a good match and day out that







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10400637/Rooneys-Derby-hit-points-deduction-new-owners-revealed-Friday.html according to this report and comments from Rooney.

Debts have to be covered or they face another points deduction.

I wonder if Steve Gibson has taken his foot off their throat a touch or is he still in the process of chocking the fuckers to death financially. He seems to be meaning business that's for sure - you won't hear nowt from Gibsons end until the time is right - he does try to avoid loose lips.

Whatever goes on it sets things up nicely for when we face them in February - it could be a good match and day out that