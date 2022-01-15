Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 15, 2022, 07:34:03 AM
Author Topic: Another D-Day for Derby today  (Read 88 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:03:34 AM »
according to this report and comments from Rooney.

Debts have to be covered or they face another points deduction.


I wonder if Steve Gibson has taken his foot off their throat a touch or is he still in the process of chocking the fuckers to death financially. He seems to be meaning business that's for sure - you won't hear nowt from Gibsons end until the time is right - he does try to avoid loose lips.

Whatever goes on it sets things up nicely for when we face them in February - it could be a good match and day out that monkey



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10400637/Rooneys-Derby-hit-points-deduction-new-owners-revealed-Friday.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:40:22 AM »
Transfer embargo still in place for Derby  - it looks like Steve Gibson still has the squeeze on them.

It won't be the first time Derby have had the shit kicked out of them by Boro monkey


Give them it Steve


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17324304/wayne-rooney-derby-transfer-jagielka/
