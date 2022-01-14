Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2022
Newcastle told to pay £37.5 million for Nikola Milenkovic
Today at 06:40:20 AM
It's frightening when you are spending £40 million on a player when sat in the bottom 3. monkey

Imagine the money the bastards will be spending once they start climbing up the premier league. Be it next year or a few years down the line.

As much as I hate to say it These will smash transfer fee records like the is no tomorrow. If they can get past the problem of getting the foundations in place at the team/club. That's the big issue for them. The rest will be the easy bit.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17313881/newcastle-fiorentina-nikola-milenkovic/
