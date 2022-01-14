headset

Online



Posts: 4 401





Posts: 4 401 Newcastle told to pay £37.5 million for Nikola Milenkovic « on: Today at 06:40:20 AM »



Imagine the money the bastards will be spending once they start climbing up the premier league. Be it next year or a few years down the line.



As much as I hate to say it These will smash transfer fee records like the is no tomorrow. If they can get past the problem of getting the foundations in place at the team/club. That's the big issue for them. The rest will be the easy bit.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17313881/newcastle-fiorentina-nikola-milenkovic/ It's frightening when you are spending £40 million on a player when sat in the bottom 3.Imagine the money the bastards will be spending once they start climbing up the premier league. Be it next year or a few years down the line.As much as I hate to say it These will smash transfer fee records like the is no tomorrow. If they can get past the problem of getting the foundations in place at the team/club. That's the big issue for them. The rest will be the easy bit. Logged