Getting a draw against Liverpool whilst down to 10 men
A bit of a loose cannon Xhaka when you take into account his sending off record.
Still, Arsenal did well to get the draw - For those that follow the premier league, I think losing Sala and Mane will hit Liverpool hard.
I wanted and hope the scousers win in the hope of keeping any trophies in the north.
Nicely poised for the second leg which I suppose is good for the spectator tv viewer.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17318672/liverpool-arsenal-xhaka-red-card-carabao-cup/