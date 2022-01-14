Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2022, 06:58:45 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Good result for Arsenal last night  (Read 6 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 401


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:33:13 AM »
Getting a draw against Liverpool whilst down to 10 men

A bit of a loose cannon Xhaka when you take into account his sending off record.

Still, Arsenal did well to get the draw - For those that follow the premier league, I think losing Sala and Mane will hit Liverpool hard.

I wanted and hope the scousers win in the hope of keeping any trophies in the north.

Nicely poised for the second leg which I suppose is good for the spectator tv viewer.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17318672/liverpool-arsenal-xhaka-red-card-carabao-cup/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 