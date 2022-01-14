headset

Online



Posts: 4 401





Posts: 4 401 Good result for Arsenal last night « on: Today at 06:33:13 AM »



A bit of a loose cannon Xhaka when you take into account his sending off record.



Still, Arsenal did well to get the draw - For those that follow the premier league, I think losing Sala and Mane will hit Liverpool hard.



I wanted and hope the scousers win in the hope of keeping any trophies in the north.



Nicely poised for the second leg which I suppose is good for the spectator tv viewer.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17318672/liverpool-arsenal-xhaka-red-card-carabao-cup/

Getting a draw against Liverpool whilst down to 10 menA bit of a loose cannon Xhaka when you take into account his sending off record.Still, Arsenal did well to get the draw - For those that follow the premier league, I think losing Sala and Mane will hit Liverpool hard.I wanted and hope the scousers win in the hope of keeping any trophies in the north.Nicely poised for the second leg which I suppose is good for the spectator tv viewer. Logged