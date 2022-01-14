Welcome,
January 14, 2022, 06:58:39 AM
Boris given Plan B To save his Career
Topic: Boris given Plan B To save his Career
Boris given Plan B To save his Career
He is on thin ice for me. that said I think he will still last until springtime and see off any covid threat which I've always highlighted.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17318204/boris-johnson-scrap-covid-passports-save-career/
Re: Boris given Plan B To save his Career
More revelations over night. He should just do the decent thing and fuck off. Night before prince Philips funeral. Expect the photo of liz sitting on her own in the church to get some hammer
