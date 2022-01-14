Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2022
Author Topic: Boris given Plan B To save his Career  (Read 12 times)
« on: Today at 06:18:33 AM »
He is on thin ice for me. that said I think he will still last until springtime and see off any covid threat which I've always highlighted.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17318204/boris-johnson-scrap-covid-passports-save-career/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:50:21 AM »
More revelations over night. He should just do the decent thing and fuck off. Night before prince Philips funeral. Expect the photo of liz sitting on her own in the church to get some hammer
