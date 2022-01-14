headset

5th Test England V Australia « on: January 14, 2022, 06:04:42 AM » Now underway England wins the toss and bowl first.



Early breakthrough Warner out for a duck the Aussies 7/1



A good start for England



Re: 5th Test England V Australia « Reply #2 on: January 14, 2022, 06:21:38 AM » Again England strike.



Smith is out for a duck.



All a little too late in the series but good to see England show some backbone in the last match of the series.



That said it was never really the bowlers that have been the problem. Can the batsman stand up if we manage to skittle out the Aussies for a fairly low score.



12/3



Re: 5th Test England V Australia « Reply #4 on: January 14, 2022, 11:06:06 AM » Didn't get any better than that, look to be heading for 300+ which as we know doesn't normally mean good news for us

Re: 5th Test England V Australia « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:58:22 AM » I've not long surfaced



Aussies are all out for 303.



Poor in a lot of senses from England when we had them rocking early on in the game.



Let's see how we do with the bat. This 1st hour of England batting will tell us a fair bit.



BARMY ARMY!!!







Re: 5th Test England V Australia « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:11:08 AM » Absolutely dismal showing again - excuses or not this test series down under has seen a very poor England side compete/on show in the grand scheme of things.

Re: 5th Test England V Australia « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:05:19 AM » I can't see it myself the opportunity was there on paper - England 93/4



You would say Root is the last chance of us reaching the Aussie target.



