January 16, 2022, 11:27:29 AM
Author Topic: 5th Test England V Australia  (Read 134 times)
headset
« on: January 14, 2022, 06:04:42 AM »
Now underway England wins the toss and bowl first.

Early breakthrough Warner out for a duck the Aussies 7/1

A good start for England

BARMY ARMY!
headset
« Reply #1 on: January 14, 2022, 06:14:23 AM »
Another one down  Aussies now 7/2

England running riot monkey

BARMY ARMY!
headset
« Reply #2 on: January 14, 2022, 06:21:38 AM »
Again England strike.

Smith is out for a duck.

All a little too late in the series but good to see England show some backbone in the last match of the series.

That said it was never really the bowlers that have been the problem. Can the batsman stand up if we manage to skittle out the Aussies for a fairly low score.

12/3

BARMY ARMY!!!
headset
« Reply #3 on: January 14, 2022, 07:27:49 AM »
Another one in the hut 83/4 .. Bowlers at it this morning.

BARMY ARMY!!!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: January 14, 2022, 11:06:06 AM »
Didn't get any better than that, look to be heading for 300+ which as we know doesn't normally mean good news for us
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:58:22 AM »
I've not long surfaced

Aussies are all out for 303.

Poor in a lot of senses from England when we had them rocking early on in the game.

Let's see how we do with the bat. This 1st hour of England batting will tell us a fair bit.

BARMY ARMY!!!
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:19:15 AM »
England 1 down already - FFS - run out bad one from England

1/3
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:48:16 AM »
1 more gone 2-29...........Root once again at the crease early doors.
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 AM »
Please just get on a plane and put an end to this misery :meltdown:
headset
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:11:08 AM »
Absolutely dismal showing again - excuses or not this test series down under has seen a very poor England side compete/on show in the grand scheme of things.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:22:08 AM »
Can England save some face and prove they aren't completely inept bottle jobs 180 runs 9 wickets!
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:05:19 AM »
I can't see it myself the opportunity was there on paper - England 93/4

You would say Root is the last chance of us reaching the Aussie target.
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:22:05 AM »
Root has gone England 101/5
 
