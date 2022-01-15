Welcome,
January 15, 2022, 07:33:56 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
5th Test England V Australia
Author
Topic: 5th Test England V Australia (Read 72 times)
headset
Posts: 4 435
5th Test England V Australia
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:04:42 AM
Now underway England wins the toss and bowl first.
Early breakthrough Warner out for a duck the Aussies 7/1
A good start for England
BARMY ARMY!
headset
Posts: 4 435
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:23 AM
Another one down Aussies now 7/2
England running riot
BARMY ARMY!
headset
Posts: 4 435
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:21:38 AM
Again England strike.
Smith is out for a duck.
All a little too late in the series but good to see England show some backbone in the last match of the series.
That said it was never really the bowlers that have been the problem. Can the batsman stand up if we manage to skittle out the Aussies for a fairly low score.
12/3
BARMY ARMY!!!
headset
Posts: 4 435
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:27:49 AM
Another one in the hut 83/4 .. Bowlers at it this morning.
BARMY ARMY!!!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 508
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:06 AM
Didn't get any better than that, look to be heading for 300+ which as we know doesn't normally mean good news for us
headset
Posts: 4 435
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:58:22 AM
I've not long surfaced
Aussies are all out for 303.
Poor in a lot of senses from England when we had them rocking early on in the game.
Let's see how we do with the bat. This 1st hour of England batting will tell us a fair bit.
BARMY ARMY!!!
headset
Posts: 4 435
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:19:15 AM
England 1 down already - FFS - run out bad one from England
1/3
headset
Posts: 4 435
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:48:16 AM
1 more gone 2-29...........Root once again at the crease early doors.
