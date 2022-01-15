Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 15, 2022
5th Test England V Australia
headset « on: Yesterday at 06:04:42 AM »
Now underway England wins the toss and bowl first.

Early breakthrough Warner out for a duck the Aussies 7/1

A good start for England

BARMY ARMY!
headset « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:14:23 AM »
Another one down  Aussies now 7/2

England running riot monkey

BARMY ARMY!
headset « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:21:38 AM »
Again England strike.

Smith is out for a duck.

All a little too late in the series but good to see England show some backbone in the last match of the series.

That said it was never really the bowlers that have been the problem. Can the batsman stand up if we manage to skittle out the Aussies for a fairly low score.

12/3

BARMY ARMY!!!
headset « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:27:49 AM »
Another one in the hut 83/4 .. Bowlers at it this morning.

BARMY ARMY!!!
Itchy_ring « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 AM »
Didn't get any better than that, look to be heading for 300+ which as we know doesn't normally mean good news for us
headset « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:58:22 AM »
I've not long surfaced

Aussies are all out for 303.

Poor in a lot of senses from England when we had them rocking early on in the game.

Let's see how we do with the bat. This 1st hour of England batting will tell us a fair bit.

BARMY ARMY!!!
headset « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:19:15 AM »
England 1 down already - FFS - run out bad one from England

1/3
headset « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:48:16 AM »
1 more gone 2-29...........Root once again at the crease early doors.
