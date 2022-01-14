Welcome,
January 14, 2022, 06:58:26 AM
5th Test England V Australia
Author
Topic: 5th Test England V Australia
headset
5th Test England V Australia
«
on:
Today
at 06:04:42 AM »
Now underway England wins the toss and bowl first.
Early breakthrough Warner out for a duck the Aussies 7/1
A good start for England
BARMY ARMY!
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:14:23 AM »
Another one down Aussies now 7/2
England running riot
BARMY ARMY!
Re: 5th Test England V Australia
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:21:38 AM »
Again England strike.
Smith is out for a duck.
All a little too late in the series but good to see England show some backbone in the last match of the series.
That said it was never really the bowlers that have been the problem. Can the batsman stand up if we manage to skittle out the Aussies for a fairly low score.
12/3
BARMY ARMY!!!
Logged
