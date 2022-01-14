Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2022, 06:58:26 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 5th Test England V Australia  (Read 16 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 401


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:04:42 AM »
Now underway England wins the toss and bowl first.

Early breakthrough Warner out for a duck the Aussies 7/1

A good start for England

BARMY ARMY!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 401


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:14:23 AM »
Another one down  Aussies now 7/2

England running riot monkey

BARMY ARMY!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 401


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:21:38 AM »
Again England strike.

Smith is out for a duck.

All a little too late in the series but good to see England show some backbone in the last match of the series.

That said it was never really the bowlers that have been the problem. Can the batsman stand up if we manage to skittle out the Aussies for a fairly low score.

12/3

BARMY ARMY!!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 