Prince Andrew now a civilian



Obvious getting ready to try and settle the case. Stripped of all his military titles, well done Queenie

The only one of them who actually did anything in a war and he ended up disgracing himself. Any way fuck him he'll probably be shipped off to somewhere exotic out of the way.

Edit, Harry might have seen active service.

Poor Andy hasnt been the same since Fergie was nabbed sucking Paddy McNally toes, as for his serving the country a mechy i worked with years ago said he was as close to flying a chopper as PP was