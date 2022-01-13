Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 13, 2022, 06:29:40 PM
Prince Andrew now a civilian
Itchy_ring
Today at 06:20:04 PM
Stripped of all his military titles, well done Queenie  jc

Obvious getting ready to try and settle the case.
