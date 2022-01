headset

Ed Sheeran Not messing about « on: Today at 04:14:42 PM »

I don't mind Ed he has done well for himself - you got to say that about him and he has kept himself in Suffolk where he was brought up. If out gets in the development plans of his he just buys it up. So good to see him building this time



I would not mind being a quid or so behind him.



