headset

Online



Posts: 4 394





Posts: 4 394 Red Alert - Suspected Chinese agent Christine Lee « on: Today at 04:06:16 PM »



caught in action trying to cozy up with Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn ally Barry Gardiner and others.



The spooks are on to her.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17311209/major-chinese-spying-row-to-hit-parliament

caught targeting Westminster in parliament scare!caught in action trying to cozy up with Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn ally Barry Gardiner and others.The spooks are on to her. Logged