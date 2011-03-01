Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Never knew his « on: Yesterday at 02:32:44 PM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-59972806



In there click on the link about his diary, just a few lines down, and take the time to read about the sculptor



Dear god almighty what an unbelievable article in the Guardian through that link



Raises a question for me - what do we do about art/music of criminals, especially those convicted of or admitting to crimes like his?





Itchy_ring

Re: Never knew his « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:49:15 PM » Need to build something like the old bills black museum.



Move stuff like this to it, I'd have it open to the public but make sure that there was plenty of information about why it had been move there, guess it would be too controversial





headset

Re: Never knew his « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:23:57 PM » It's a naughty and sick background - that ironically sort of fits in at aunty

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Never knew his « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:02:12 PM » i haven't read the full article but generally retrospectively cancelling people's art because they were dodgepots is a slippery slope. Judge the art, not the artist maybe. Do we stop playing music by The Who because of Pete Townsends peado conviction, cancel the Stones and Led Zep because of Wyman and Page's predilection for 14 year old girls? Burn all paintings by Salvador Dali, books by Chaucer and Pepys, they would have to go?



I'm sure the further back you go you will find allsorts of shocking and disgusting behaviour by musicians, writers,sculptors, actors etc. We would have nowt left



