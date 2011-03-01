Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Never knew his  (Read 257 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-59972806

In there click on the link about his diary, just a few lines down, and take the time to read about the sculptor

Dear god almighty what an unbelievable article in the Guardian through that link

Raises a question for me - what do we do about art/music of criminals, especially those convicted of or admitting to crimes like his?


Itchy_ring
Need to build something like the old bills black museum.

Move stuff like this to it, I'd have it open to the public but make sure that there was plenty of information about why it had been move there, guess it would be too controversial


headset
It's a naughty and sick background - that ironically sort of fits in at aunty rava
MF(c) DOOM
i haven't read the full article but generally retrospectively cancelling people's art because they were dodgepots is a slippery slope. Judge the art, not the artist maybe.  Do we stop playing music by The Who because of Pete Townsends peado conviction, cancel the Stones and Led Zep because of Wyman and Page's predilection for 14 year old girls? Burn all paintings by Salvador Dali, books by Chaucer and Pepys, they would have to go?

I'm sure the further back you go you will find allsorts of shocking and disgusting behaviour by musicians, writers,sculptors, actors etc. We would have nowt left
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Even accountants! All my vat returns would be reviled and destroyed
Robbso
To be fair he was a sick deviant but to Dooms point thered be fuck all left if we dug too deeply into their pasts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Robbso
To be fair he was a sick deviant but to Dooms point thered be fuck all left if we dug too deeply into their pasts.

Its true, but difficult. The music of recent pedophiles is not played anymore. Do you want to be in my gang?
