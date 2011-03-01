Welcome,
Never knew his
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 335
Never knew his
Yesterday
at 02:32:44 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-59972806
In there click on the link about his diary, just a few lines down, and take the time to read about the sculptor
Dear god almighty what an unbelievable article in the Guardian through that link
Raises a question for me - what do we do about art/music of criminals, especially those convicted of or admitting to crimes like his?
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 498
Re: Never knew his
Yesterday
at 02:49:15 PM »
Need to build something like the old bills black museum.
Move stuff like this to it, I'd have it open to the public but make sure that there was plenty of information about why it had been move there, guess it would be too controversial
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 394
Re: Never knew his
Yesterday
at 04:23:57 PM »
It's a naughty and sick background - that ironically sort of fits in at aunty
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 603
Re: Never knew his
Yesterday
at 07:02:12 PM »
i haven't read the full article but generally retrospectively cancelling people's art because they were dodgepots is a slippery slope. Judge the art, not the artist maybe. Do we stop playing music by The Who because of Pete Townsends peado conviction, cancel the Stones and Led Zep because of Wyman and Page's predilection for 14 year old girls? Burn all paintings by Salvador Dali, books by Chaucer and Pepys, they would have to go?
I'm sure the further back you go you will find allsorts of shocking and disgusting behaviour by musicians, writers,sculptors, actors etc. We would have nowt left
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 335
Re: Never knew his
Yesterday
at 07:41:00 PM »
Even accountants! All my vat returns would be reviled and destroyed
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 635
Re: Never knew his
Yesterday
at 08:00:42 PM »
To be fair he was a sick deviant but to Dooms point thered be fuck all left if we dug too deeply into their pasts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 335
Re: Never knew his
Yesterday
at 10:36:19 PM »
To be fair he was a sick deviant but to Dooms point thered be fuck all left if we dug too deeply into their pasts.
Its true, but difficult. The music of recent pedophiles is not played anymore. Do you want to be in my gang?
