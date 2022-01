Snoozy

Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:35:40 PM



To him and Burrows

Really? Hes the mate of Rob Burrows who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease. Both ex Leeds Rhinos, Sinfield is his best mate and has completed amazing challenges to raise awareness and money.To him and Burrows

Ah right, yeah I think I saw something about him but defo know about Burrows. Not watched the news etc for about 18 months Ah right, yeah I think I saw something about him but defo know about Burrows. Not watched the news etc for about 18 months Logged