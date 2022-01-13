Welcome,
January 13, 2022, 09:38:06 AM
Argentina Getting Lippy
Argentina Getting Lippy (Read 23 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 386
Argentina Getting Lippy
«
on:
Today
at 09:08:32 AM »
In minster row over the Falklands......
Know your place Argentina
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1548938/argentina-news-falklands-war-malvinas-uk#conversation-wrappe
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
