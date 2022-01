headset

A second 9/11 Terror Plot exposed/leaked



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17305675/inside-terror-plot-18-jihadis-blow-up-7-planes/ Quite a read that - Scotland yard spooks wanting to take things to the edge. Naughty tactics that.It goes to show the dangers out there with these jihadi fanatics looking to plot allsorts to cause maximum carnage to human life.Thankfully the spooks were onto the dirty bastards.You've got to tip your hat to the secret service for this one.