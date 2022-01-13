headset

Gangland Killer wins £15k compo jail claim



It looks prisoners can pick and choose who they are locked up with now. FFS.



I'm sure this result will drip into the system leading to more claims.



Of course, the legal eagles will see it as another way to milk the system themselves..



No wonder this country is fucked. Even those in the nick can take the piss out of joe bloggs the tax payer





