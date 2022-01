headset

10 million chalet sale - looks like he will go for an out-of-court settlement.



It looks like she will be getting a few quid - which without sounding brutal she was after all along if you want my opinion.



I'm sure legal costs will eat into it. He will always carry the nonce tag from the public eyes.



