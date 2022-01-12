Welcome,
February 23, 2022, 10:23:56 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
Winston
Posts: 861
⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 12, 2022, 11:11:06 AM »
The Daily Mail are reporting a offer of over £5 million has been made for the 23 year old Australian international
He plays midfield and was on loan at Birmingham City. Celtic are also being linked
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 893
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 12, 2022, 12:24:05 PM »
In other news the Falklands War has finished
Winston
Posts: 861
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 12, 2022, 07:46:10 PM »
Reported to have been having a medical
Robbso
Posts: 15 832
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 12, 2022, 07:53:17 PM »
Ive never heard of him, is he a creative midfielder
Winston
Posts: 861
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 12, 2022, 08:21:32 PM »
From some reports hes described as a defensive midfielder
He was due to sign for Celtic but might sign for the Boro as soon as tonight
Robbso
Posts: 15 832
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 12, 2022, 08:44:13 PM »
Google is my friend, been at Brum, we look like weve nicked him off Celtic.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 703
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 12, 2022, 11:55:49 PM »
Certainly freshening up the squad, no bad thing, even if I havent got a clue who these platers are
headset
Posts: 5 180
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 13, 2022, 07:49:32 AM »
I'm with the masses/many i don't know a thing about him.
So it will be interesting to see what he is all about.
Gibson has either had a few quid stashed under the bed for a rainy day - or an exit is on the cards to pay for the recent splurge in wages/fees this window.
It is often the best way to do it if an outgoing is imminent/agreed - get your players in 1st so you don't get stung for extra cash
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 703
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 13, 2022, 09:52:49 AM »
Tav to the unwashed for £20m
Winston
Posts: 861
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
January 13, 2022, 10:07:09 AM »
The McGree fee seems to be around £2.5 million now
It sounds like that is a bargain and likely to play in a midfield 5 with Crooks and Tav in central positions unless Tav is sold?
Winston
Posts: 861
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
Today
at 10:02:49 AM »
Looking like a bargain
