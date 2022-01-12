Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2022, 10:23:56 AM
Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour
Winston
January 12, 2022, 11:11:06 AM
The Daily Mail are reporting a offer of over £5 million has been made for the 23 year old Australian international

He plays midfield and was on loan at Birmingham City. Celtic are also being linked
Holgateoldskool
Reply #1 on: January 12, 2022, 12:24:05 PM
In other news the Falklands War has finished
Winston
Reply #2 on: January 12, 2022, 07:46:10 PM
Reported to have been having a medical

Robbso
Reply #3 on: January 12, 2022, 07:53:17 PM
Ive never heard of him, is he a creative midfielder 
Winston
Reply #4 on: January 12, 2022, 08:21:32 PM
From some reports hes described as a defensive midfielder

He was due to sign for Celtic but might sign for the Boro as soon as tonight
Robbso
Reply #5 on: January 12, 2022, 08:44:13 PM
Google is my friend, been at Brum, we look like weve nicked him off Celtic.
Itchy_ring
Reply #6 on: January 12, 2022, 11:55:49 PM
Certainly freshening up the squad, no bad thing, even if I havent got a clue who these platers are
headset
Reply #7 on: January 13, 2022, 07:49:32 AM
I'm with the masses/many i don't know a thing about him.

So it will be interesting to see what he is all about.

Gibson has either had a few quid stashed under the bed for a rainy day - or an exit is on the cards to pay for the recent splurge in wages/fees this window.

It is often the best way to do it if an outgoing is imminent/agreed - get your players in 1st so you don't get stung for extra cash
Itchy_ring
Reply #8 on: January 13, 2022, 09:52:49 AM
Tav to the unwashed for £20m 
Winston
Reply #9 on: January 13, 2022, 10:07:09 AM
The McGree fee seems to be around £2.5 million now

It sounds like that is a bargain and likely to play in a midfield 5 with Crooks and Tav in central positions unless Tav is sold?  
Winston
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:02:49 AM
Looking like a bargain
