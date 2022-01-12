Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️  (Read 138 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 11:11:06 AM »
The Daily Mail are reporting a offer of over £5 million has been made for the 23 year old Australian international

He plays midfield and was on loan at Birmingham City. Celtic are also being linked
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:05 PM »
In other news the Falklands War has finished
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:46:10 PM »
Reported to have been having a medical

 :like:

Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:53:17 PM »
Ive never heard of him, is he a creative midfielder 
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:21:32 PM »
From some reports hes described as a defensive midfielder

He was due to sign for Celtic but might sign for the Boro as soon as tonight
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:44:13 PM »
Google is my friend, been at Brum, we look like weve nicked him off Celtic.
