Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 12, 2022, 09:15:15 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️ (Read 136 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 654
⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 11:11:06 AM »
The Daily Mail are reporting a offer of over £5 million has been made for the 23 year old Australian international
He plays midfield and was on loan at Birmingham City. Celtic are also being linked
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:12:58 AM by Winston
»
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 886
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:24:05 PM »
In other news the Falklands War has finished
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 654
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:46:10 PM »
Reported to have been having a medical
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 630
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:53:17 PM »
Ive never heard of him, is he a creative midfielder
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 654
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:21:32 PM »
From some reports hes described as a defensive midfielder
He was due to sign for Celtic but might sign for the Boro as soon as tonight
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 630
Re: ⚽️⚽️ Riley McGree - Transfer Rumour ⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:44:13 PM »
Google is my friend, been at Brum, we look like weve nicked him off Celtic.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...