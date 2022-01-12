Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
AFCON stars Mo Salah & Sadio Mane under armed guard
« on: Today at 08:52:36 AM »
and other stars are all protected by armed guards at the tournament. Which you might say is all fair enough

Now the bit that made me laugh is the country mascots are kitted out with bulletproof vests. FFS

And people moan about hooligans over in the UK ...

The time to start worrying for Westy's lot  is when they are told to put a bulletproof vest on at the Riverside - Muttley and co would have kittens monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17284601/salah-mane-armed-protection-afcon-bulletproof-attack-fears/
