Now the bit that made me laugh is the country mascots are kitted out with bulletproof vests. FFS



And people moan about hooligans over in the UK ...



The time to start worrying for Westy's lot is when they are told to put a bulletproof vest on at the Riverside - Muttley and co would have kittens





