headset

Offline



Posts: 4 373





Posts: 4 373 England Rugby Player arrested on a nonce charge! « on: Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM »



Let's see if any name drips into the public domain..



The old superstar secrets act in play for now...



I'm sure a name it will drip out somewhere



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17292708/england-rugby-star-arrested-suspicion-raping-teen-nightclub/ Possible rape charge with a spiking link.Let's see if any name drips into the public domain..The old superstar secrets act in play for now...I'm sure a name it will drip out somewhere Logged