He wants to kill off his Old boss Boris Johnson which will allow Rishi Sunak to take over at Downing Street.





Like many, I think it's a case of when rather than if with regards to Sunak taking over at No 10.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10392041/ANDREW-PIERCE-Bitter-Vengeful-Obsessed-carrying-box-lethal-secrets.ht He is the man behind all these leaks according to the mail - something most of the UK will have had a fair idea he might be behind things.He wants to kill off his Old boss Boris Johnson which will allow Rishi Sunak to take over at Downing Street.Like many, I think it's a case of when rather than if with regards to Sunak taking over at No 10.

Re: Dominic Cummings & His box of Secrets « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:21:38 AM »



Threads get started about Cummings. Job done.



Hes toast. Sunak already lives at number ten so Deveraux can stand down



No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.



It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.



No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed.

Re: Dominic Cummings & His box of Secrets « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:13 AM »



Threads get started about Cummings. Job done.



Hes toast. Sunak already lives at number ten so Deveraux can stand down



No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.



It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.



I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed.

No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed.

100% agree with that.

100% agree with that.

Re: Dominic Cummings & His box of Secrets « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:55:58 AM » I wonder what Boris is going to do today?



Refuse to answer if he attended a party in his own garden and grin like a twat and say theres an investigation and he cant answer until the enquiry is complete?



Or apologise this morning?



At least Raynor is in charge today Logged