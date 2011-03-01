Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Dominic Cummings & His box of Secrets
headset
on: Today at 08:01:07 AM
He is the man behind all these leaks according to the mail - something most of the UK will have had a fair idea he might be behind things.

He wants to kill off his Old boss Boris Johnson which will allow Rishi Sunak to take over at Downing Street.


Like many, I think it's a case of when rather than if with regards to Sunak taking over at No 10.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10392041/ANDREW-PIERCE-Bitter-Vengeful-Obsessed-carrying-box-lethal-secrets.ht
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:13:56 AM
More deflection sucked up by people. Blame a baddy for leaking it. Whos a hated figure? Cummings. Blame him. No evidence at all

Threads get started about Cummings. Job done.

Hes toast. Sunak already lives at number ten so Deveraux can stand down
Robbso
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:23 AM
It was always going to happen.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:19:10 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:14:23 AM
It was always going to happen.

After Decembers disaster, yes. My guess on the leak is The 1922 Committee/ big noises in the Party in league with major donors.
headset
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:21:38 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:13:56 AM
More deflection sucked up by people. Blame a baddy for leaking it. Whos a hated figure? Cummings. Blame him. No evidence at all

Threads get started about Cummings. Job done.

Hes toast. Sunak already lives at number ten so Deveraux can stand down

No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.

It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.

I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:13 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:21:38 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:13:56 AM
More deflection sucked up by people. Blame a baddy for leaking it. Whos a hated figure? Cummings. Blame him. No evidence at all

Threads get started about Cummings. Job done.

Hes toast. Sunak already lives at number ten so Deveraux can stand down

No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.

It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.

I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed.

100% agree with that.
Winston
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:55:58 AM
I wonder what Boris is going to do today?

Refuse to answer if he attended a party in his own garden and grin like a twat and say theres an investigation and he cant answer until the enquiry is complete?

Or apologise this morning?

At least Raynor is in charge today
Robbso
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:13:56 AM
She isnt unfortunately  :gaz:
Itchy_ring
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:30:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:13:56 AM
She isnt unfortunately  :gaz:

That's a shame, she'd give the fat lump a good kicking
Rutters
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:27:13 AM
DC got Boris to where he is but Boris then had to choose between Cummings or Carrie... Logic v Lust... only one winner there (hence wallpapergate, flatgate, partygate, NetZero and feminism)




Wouldn't be to sure about Sunak though.
