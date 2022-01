headset

Offline



Posts: 4 365





Posts: 4 365 Dominic Cummings & His box of Secrets « on: Today at 08:01:07 AM »



He wants to kill off his Old boss Boris Johnson which will allow Rishi Sunak to take over at Downing Street.





Like many, I think it's a case of when rather than if with regards to Sunak taking over at No 10.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10392041/ANDREW-PIERCE-Bitter-Vengeful-Obsessed-carrying-box-lethal-secrets.ht He is the man behind all these leaks according to the mail - something most of the UK will have had a fair idea he might be behind things.He wants to kill off his Old boss Boris Johnson which will allow Rishi Sunak to take over at Downing Street.Like many, I think it's a case of when rather than if with regards to Sunak taking over at No 10. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 365





Posts: 4 365 Re: Dominic Cummings & His box of Secrets « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:21:38 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:13:56 AM More deflection sucked up by people. Blame a baddy for leaking it. Whoís a hated figure? Cummings. Blame him. No evidence at all



Threads get started about Cummings. Job done.



Heís toast. Sunak already lives at number ten so Deveraux can stand down



No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.



It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.



I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed. No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed. « Last Edit: Today at 08:23:19 AM by headset » Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 324







Posts: 17 324 Re: Dominic Cummings & His box of Secrets « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:13 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 08:21:38 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:13:56 AM More deflection sucked up by people. Blame a baddy for leaking it. Whoís a hated figure? Cummings. Blame him. No evidence at all



Threads get started about Cummings. Job done.



Heís toast. Sunak already lives at number ten so Deveraux can stand down



No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.



It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.



I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed.

No, you are right even the comments section highlight that - why as a PM give or allow him or give him a box of secrets in the 1st place.It's the length of time it takes for these things to slip into the public domain that puzzles me - so it must be all pre-planned by someone Cummings or not.I don't like a grass but I would prefer one to come clean straightway as opposed to a dribs and drab type of grass that we the public seem to get fed.

100% agree with that.

100% agree with that. Logged