The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed to Sky Sports News that use of the term 'rent boy' is considered a homophobic slur and is therefore capable of amounting to a hate crime, making those who use it liable to prosecution.
Fucking hell, the game is becoming soulless, no banter, no humour and no fucking fun. I very much doubt Gallagher would have even heard the chants never mind cared about them. Good luck with prosecuting thousands of fans singing it. Theyll probably make clubs play behind closed doors