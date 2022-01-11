Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is this what its come to  (Read 50 times)
 souey
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed to Sky Sports News that use of the term 'rent boy' is considered a homophobic slur and is therefore capable of amounting to a hate crime, making those who use it liable to prosecution.
Fucking hell, the game is becoming soulless, no banter, no humour and no fucking fun. I very much doubt Gallagher would have even heard the chants never mind cared about them. Good luck with prosecuting thousands of fans singing it. Theyll probably make clubs play behind closed doors
Guess it depends on context, I certainly joined in chants at London away matches about it. But if it's someone in a position of authority then there's usually standards to follow.
