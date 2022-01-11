Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 11, 2022, 04:17:34 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Read 87 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 348
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
«
on:
Today
at 01:28:27 PM »
is not asking for crazy stuff in any new deal with Liverpool.
He only wants about 300k - 350k a week...it did make me laugh
even though I knew where he was coming from when you hear of others wanting half a million a week.
A super player who just goes about his business and with little or no problem to his club. Many a footballer could do with following his attitude and application to sport and life.
He is one of a few players in England to who you would pretty much give an open cheque book
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10389895/Mohamed-Salah-reiterates-Liverpool-future-hands-owners-FSG.htm
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 803
Superstar
Re: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:40:41 PM »
If only he didnt play for the thieving cunts
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 369
Re: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:56:56 PM »
as opposed to Mo Salah of Everton???????
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 348
Re: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:49:55 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Today
at 01:56:56 PM
as opposed to Mo Salah of Everton???????
that's correct - if we are getting picky one question mark, I should say is suffice
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...