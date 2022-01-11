headset

He only wants about 300k - 350k a week...it did make me laugh even though I knew where he was coming from when you hear of others wanting half a million a week.



A super player who just goes about his business and with little or no problem to his club. Many a footballer could do with following his attitude and application to sport and life.



He is one of a few players in England to who you would pretty much give an open cheque book



