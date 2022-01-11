Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 11, 2022, 04:17:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool  (Read 87 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:28:27 PM »
is not asking for crazy stuff in any new deal with Liverpool.

He only wants about 300k - 350k a week...it did make me laugh monkey even though I knew where he was coming from when you hear of others wanting half a million a week.

A super player who just goes about his business and with little or no problem to his club. Many a footballer could do with following his attitude and application to sport and life.

He is one of a few players in England to who you would pretty much give an open cheque book

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10389895/Mohamed-Salah-reiterates-Liverpool-future-hands-owners-FSG.htm
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 803

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:40:41 PM »
If only he didnt play for the thieving cunts 
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 369


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:56:56 PM »
as opposed to Mo Salah of Everton???????
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 348


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:49:55 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 01:56:56 PM
as opposed to Mo Salah of Everton???????

that's correct - if we are getting picky one question mark, I should say is suffice mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 