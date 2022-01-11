Welcome,
January 11, 2022, 04:17:34 PM
Krankie about to cave on sporting events
Author
Topic: Krankie about to cave on sporting events (Read 46 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 481
Krankie about to cave on sporting events
«
on:
Today
at 01:24:24 PM »
sounds like she has realised that the people don't want to be wrapped up in cotton wool and is going to allow outside sporting events again.
headset
Online
Posts: 4 348
Re: Krankie about to cave on sporting events
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:55:49 PM »
She knows she has dropped a bollock and has cost the economy and companies a few quid and peoples festive enjoyment
All for not wanting to side with the conservative party. Pathetic politics on this occasion from her and the welsh leader over Xmas.
