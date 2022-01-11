headset

Re: Krankie about to cave on sporting events « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:55:49 PM » She knows she has dropped a bollock and has cost the economy and companies a few quid and peoples festive enjoyment



All for not wanting to side with the conservative party. Pathetic politics on this occasion from her and the welsh leader over Xmas.