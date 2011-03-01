Welcome,
Girls who play guitar 🎸
Ben G
Girls who play guitar 🎸
https://youtube.com/c/DominiqueRuiz
Id certainly like a play
Tory Cunt
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Girls who play guitar are cool
Extra points if they can sing, and bonus points if they would look great sat on the end of my weapon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVFTpRiMQAk
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
'Weapon'
Ben G
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Are you packing heat Bob ?
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Two attractive and talented ladies - I can't fault your taste gents
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
You see the is chav in us all bob - it's even in Bernie
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
An axe is a weapon and guitarists often refer to their instrument as an axe.
It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe
Or it could just be he means his cock
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe
Or it could just be he means his cock
Or his spud gun! Vicious weapon that, give you a nasty sting from a couple of inches away!
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe
Or it could just be he means his cock
Interesting comment Winston - I will take back my chav comment - if what you say is true on the instrument front. I just thought/guessed Bernie was playing about with chav sayings /words
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
How dare you Sir
Should i have said "Purple headed Yoghurt pump"?
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe
Or it could just be he means his cock
I meant my heat seeking moisture missile
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
https://youtu.be/K8LNST7rvUI
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
That Miki out of Lush!
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Fuck guitar players , bass player Tina Weymouth of Taliking heads on psycho killer, brilliat riff & pure filth
Feel free to add link as pissed .....as yer should be on here
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Yep psycho killer is a great bass riff
