January 11, 2022, 11:31:26 PM
Author Topic: Girls who play guitar 🎸  (Read 210 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 752


« on: Today at 12:06:40 PM »
https://youtube.com/c/DominiqueRuiz

Id certainly like a play
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Posts: 7 371


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:15:24 PM »
Girls who play guitar are cool 

Extra points if they can sing, and bonus points if they would look great sat on the end of my weapon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVFTpRiMQAk
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 318



« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:15 PM »
'Weapon' 
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 752


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:20:43 PM »
Are you packing heat Bob ?
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 352


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:43:17 PM »
Two attractive and talented ladies - I can't fault your taste gents :like:
headset
Posts: 4 352


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:46:09 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:53:15 PM
'Weapon' 

monkey

You see the is chav in us all bob - it's even in Bernie
Winston
Posts: 647


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:11:57 PM »
An axe is a weapon and guitarists often refer to their instrument as an axe.

It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe












Or it could just be he means his cock  mcl
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 231


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:16:19 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 04:11:57 PM
An axe is a weapon and guitarists often refer to their instrument as an axe.

It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe












Or it could just be he means his cock  mcl

Or his spud gun! Vicious weapon that, give you a nasty sting from a couple of inches away!
headset
Posts: 4 352


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:20:03 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 04:11:57 PM
An axe is a weapon and guitarists often refer to their instrument as an axe.

It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe












Or it could just be he means his cock  mcl

Interesting comment Winston - I will take back my chav comment - if what you say is true on the instrument front. I just thought/guessed Bernie was playing about with chav sayings /words monkey
Bernie
Posts: 7 371


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:08:22 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:46:09 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:53:15 PM
'Weapon' 

monkey

You see the is chav in us all bob - it's even in Bernie

How dare you Sir 

Should i have said "Purple headed Yoghurt pump"?
Bernie
Posts: 7 371


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:12:53 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 04:11:57 PM
An axe is a weapon and guitarists often refer to their instrument as an axe.

It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe












Or it could just be he means his cock  mcl

I meant my heat seeking moisture missile  mcl
38red
Posts: 625


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:15:08 PM »
https://youtu.be/K8LNST7rvUI
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 231


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:21:48 PM »
That Miki out of Lush!
