January 11, 2022, 04:17:33 PM
Girls who play guitar 🎸
Author
Topic: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Ben G
Girls who play guitar 🎸
https://youtube.com/c/DominiqueRuiz
Id certainly like a play
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Girls who play guitar are cool
Extra points if they can sing, and bonus points if they would look great sat on the end of my weapon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVFTpRiMQAk
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
'Weapon'
Ben G
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Are you packing heat Bob ?
headset
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Two attractive and talented ladies - I can't fault your taste gents
headset
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today
at 02:53:15 PM
'Weapon'
You see the is chav in us all bob - it's even in Bernie
Winston
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
An axe is a weapon and guitarists often refer to their instrument as an axe.
It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe
Or it could just be he means his cock
Squarewheelbike
Re: Girls who play guitar 🎸
Quote from: Winston
Today
at 04:11:57 PM
An axe is a weapon and guitarists often refer to their instrument as an axe.
It could be Bernie is saying he would like to see this lady on his axe
Or it could just be he means his cock
Or his spud gun! Vicious weapon that, give you a nasty sting from a couple of inches away!
