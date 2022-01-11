headset

« on: January 11, 2022, 07:36:23 AM »



Let's see how this one plays out - my money would stay in my pocket if I was asked to place a bet on it. Thats might take on it.



I'm just not sure the Tory party is ready to replace him just yet.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10386939/Boris-Johnson-ducks-questions-new-Downing-Street-party-lockdown.html#comments He really is Teflon don - if he manages to stay put in NO 10.

« Reply #1 on: January 11, 2022, 08:12:08 AM » Could be in serious trouble this time according to the various experts who get dragged out on the radio, mainly because of what he said the other week about not knowing about any parties at Downing Street

« Reply #2 on: January 11, 2022, 08:20:42 AM » The amount of times he has brought himself or the party into the headlines for the wrong reasons is staggering



If joe public carried on like him at work and had the company we work for hit the headlines like they/he has we'd have been gone many times over.



I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat. Logged

« Reply #3 on: January 11, 2022, 09:18:25 AM » Quote from: headset on January 11, 2022, 08:20:42 AM



I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat.



They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.



As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there Logged

« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2022, 10:44:02 AM » What Bernie said



It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority



The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out Logged

« Reply #5 on: January 11, 2022, 10:52:41 AM »



You and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.



To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.



Wish it was Corbyn who'd done it



The French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.



I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency. Bernie, the established middle classes of this country are now physically laughing in your face and you end up with aYou and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.Wish it was Corbyn who'd done itThe French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency. Logged

« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2022, 10:58:23 AM » Quote from: Winston on January 11, 2022, 10:44:02 AM



It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority



The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out



Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election. As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them. Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election. As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them. Logged

« Reply #7 on: January 11, 2022, 11:32:09 AM » Dawned on me as I made an early coffee. I remember Kunsberg saying Boris was toast, maybe after the drinks and cheese thing just a few weeks ago. She obviously talks to the real people and that was her conclusion; this is that toast being slid into play by the 1922 committee and the real power boys in the Party.



« Reply #8 on: January 11, 2022, 11:40:59 AM » If it can be proved that he lied to Parliament then he will be off. Otherwise I think his MPs will wait until the May local elections. If the results are bad they will start to panic about their futures after the G.E. And trigger a leadership election.

« Reply #11 on: January 11, 2022, 03:56:46 PM » Boris is like that kid we all knew at school. Never contributed anything of any value about anything ever, but claimed all the credit for it when anybody else did. Trouble is, like his fellow New Yorker over the pond he seems to be able, not only to convince the gullible multitudes to drink the snake oil, but that any negative effects are the fault of anybody who warned them not to drink it!

« Reply #12 on: January 11, 2022, 07:09:00 PM »

The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. Logged

« Reply #15 on: January 11, 2022, 09:22:07 PM » From his Eton Tutor.



"I think he honestly believes that it is churlish of us not to regard him as an exemption, one who should be free of the network of obligation which binds everyone else."



Most people would've grown out such adolescent phases by his age! Logged

« Reply #18 on: January 11, 2022, 11:51:10 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on January 11, 2022, 07:09:00 PM



The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.

The risk is neither here or there. 30 people sat outside in a garden will have presented a negligible risk. Point is they were telling everybody else they were not allowed to do the same under fear of penalty.



Boris is a philandering chancer and much disgraced liar who got to be prime minister because this country lost its marbles for a while and voted in someone who very obviously lacked the capacity to be a leader of a nation. Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.



I think he could be in bother, seems inevitable this enquiry will judge that he misled Parliament and that will likely force him out. God help us if his replacement is Lynn Truss, she would be a joke. The risk is neither here or there. 30 people sat outside in a garden will have presented a negligible risk. Point is they were telling everybody else they were not allowed to do the same under fear of penalty.Boris is a philandering chancer and much disgraced liar who got to be prime minister because this country lost its marbles for a while and voted in someone who very obviously lacked the capacity to be a leader of a nation. Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.I think he could be in bother, seems inevitable this enquiry will judge that he misled Parliament and that will likely force him out. God help us if his replacement is Lynn Truss, she would be a joke. Logged

« Reply #19 on: January 12, 2022, 12:58:02 PM » Just seen this on linked in

Robin Horsfall





Robin Horsfall

It might come as something of a surprise to people who spend all their time looking for ways to cast blame but national leaders do not organise garden parties. If their advisers do it is often well in advance. While Boris Johnson has dealt with floods, brexit, illness, international affairs, threats to NATO, withdrawal from Afghanistan and a world pandemic journalists want to concentrate on a bloody garden party and malign everything else #borisjohnson has done. We have humans as our leaders not gods. Weighed in the balance of a terrible time he has remained at the helm (except when he almost died) and provided help through his Chancellor to all and sundry. History will treat him more kindly than it will treat vindictive, self serving hacks.

« Reply #20 on: January 12, 2022, 01:01:11 PM » At a guess he'll hide behind the current "investigation" and hope it'll blow over!



Let's face it the fullest of apologies from Boris would be "sorry I did it, but I didn't do it"! Remember when he was sent to Liverpool to apologise regarding remarks over Hillsborough, spent the day saying sorry, then tried to squirm off the hook! Logged

« Reply #26 on: January 12, 2022, 03:13:06 PM » Quote from: Bernie on January 12, 2022, 02:06:33 PM



He lives to fight another day

I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.He lives to fight another day

Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen.



"The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event" Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are. Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen."The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event"Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are. Logged

« Reply #28 on: January 12, 2022, 03:59:53 PM »



What's coming out now would have more than likely nailed to the wall at the time - why did it not come out then. I can't see him lasting further than the enquire he mentions. whenever that will be.



I'm no expert on matters so I would say it's down to his own party if they are to - to rid him before that.



If the is 'too many at the party' -------- he won't be going anywhere for a while yet ------- you would think I read a decent comment OTR.What's coming out now would have more than likely nailed to the wall at the time - why did it not come out then. I can't see him lasting further than the enquire he mentions. whenever that will be.I'm no expert on matters so I would say it's down to his own party if they are to - to rid him before that.If the is 'too many at the party' -------- he won't be going anywhere for a while yet ------- you would think « Last Edit: January 12, 2022, 04:01:27 PM by headset » Logged

« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:58:30 AM » If the Tories do want rid of him, which seems extremely likely, then they are doing it the right way. He is popular with a large number of the electorate, and a one off big hit is always something he has the chance to brush under the carpet. These repeat attacks over time, death by a thousand cuts, are far more likely to finish him. He has to fight on every front, and each story/scandal has a cumulative effect, turning more people each time against him.



It's a crying shame the Labour party is as poor as it is right now, because they have a real chance to make inroads into the majority. As it stands the only person who consistently makes the Tories uncomfortable is Rayner, and it's difficult to see her being considered as a viable PM when the next GE comes around. Aside from the puerile name calling she just comes across as the type of person who would photocopy their bare arse, and email it to the HOC distribution list.



Bob is right too, the UK is a filthy place right now, politically, socially and professionally.



Pains me to say too though (as an official, original SFLD) that some of the attitudes on the left are far, far worse than those on the right. The whole "don't deserve a vote" "bigot" "little Englander" etc etc insults are a disgrace. If you don't like what people say or disagree with them then debate them, don't try to shut them up. Much as we may not like it people are entitled to an opinion and the whole reason you get things such as Brexit, Boris, Farage etc is because they listen to people who many on the left now consider beneath them.



Labour need to divert themselves away from identity politics and all that other filth and realise that they have to appeal to a majority, not the fringe they currently seek to represent. The Tories understand this far better than Labour. Do you honestly think the Tory MPs and Leadership want to court the industrial, working class North? Many of them no doubt look down on such people, us, as no better than SERFs. Yet they still make some effort to have these voters on board, Labour are just busy deriding them and calling them names.



One thing I do think is underrated here too is that Boris, for whatever reasons, is seen as "getting things done", and most people find that a lot more attractive than victim politics and mentality. Labour just don't seem to offer anything productive, whether that is poor communication or if they just don't actually have any ideas is unclear to me. Logged

« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 AM »



Pains me to say too though (as an official, original SFLD) that some of the attitudes on the left are far, far worse than those on the right. The whole "don't deserve a vote" "bigot" "little Englander" etc etc insults are a disgrace. If you don't like what people say or disagree with them then debate them, don't try to shut them up. Much as we may not like it people are entitled to an opinion and the whole reason you get things such as Brexit, Boris, Farage etc is because they listen to people who many on the left now consider beneath them.



100% agree. Honestly, Id give Rayner a go, she might appeal to the core labour voters. Sir Kier has no chance. Yesterday was the first time he showed any backbone and that wasnt difficult considering Boris keeps setting him up to score a sitter. Logged

« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 AM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:58:30 AM



One thing I do think is underrated here too is that Boris, for whatever reasons, is seen as "getting things done", and most people find that a lot more attractive than victim politics and mentality. Labour just don't seem to offer anything productive, whether that is poor communication or if they just don't actually have any ideas is unclear to me.



Other than Blair and his new Labour mob, Labour have struggled for years to understand people want to be told how their life is going to be better as individuals, selfish as it is that is what wins votes Other than Blair and his new Labour mob, Labour have struggled for years to understand people want to be told how their life is going to be better as individuals, selfish as it is that is what wins votes Logged

« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 12:27:42 PM »



Me personally I don't get too wound up by people having a pop at me ( in real life not online - I leaveonline that to the hotheads to play out ) for voting tory last time out.



And if they get themselves in too much of a heated twist - I just ask them in reality to take a look at this recent interview with the current Labour Boss Sir Kier Starmer.



Let us just say if he can't have a good word for Jermy Corbyn - then how the fuck did anyone with half a brain expect the UK to vote him/Labour in last time out



People really do need to look at the labour party last time out as to why a lot of people turned from red to blue. Its in the interview!



They - the fly me lot should take a look at this video and ask themselves why Boris and the conservatives are in charge. Even poor Kier couldn't say a good word about Jezza



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/ You make some good and valid points calamity, so fair play to youMe personally I don't get too wound up by people having a pop at me ( in real life not online - I leaveonline that to the hotheads to play out ) for voting tory last time out.And if they get themselves in too much of a heated twist - I just ask them in reality to take a look at this recent interview with the current Labour Boss Sir Kier Starmer.Let us just say if he can't have a good word for Jermy Corbyn - then how the fuck did anyone with half a brain expect the UK to vote him/Labour in last time outPeople really do need to look at the labour party last time out as to why a lot of people turned from red to blue. Its in the interview!They - the fly me lot should take a look at this video and ask themselves why Boris and the conservatives are in charge. Even poor Kier couldn't say a good word about Jezza Logged

« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 12:34:59 PM » Difficult to disagree with anything Calamity said.



If only more from the Wailing wall did not hold huge swathes of the electorate in open contempt.



Andy Burnham is the only Labour candidate I can see making a go of it on the Leadership front.



The UK lacks a decent opposition and has done for too long. Not only to hold the incumbents to account but they have a tendency to eventually get voted in.



If Boris goes, don't think there is an argument about whether he should, he will only be replaced by a stronger candidate. That would not necessarily apply if Queer Stammer fucked off. Boris is a buffoon and damaging Queer should wipe the floor with him given his background but he simply lacks basic character. Logged

« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 01:55:55 PM » Boris might not survive but the Tories will because they simply replace him with someone they think will be more competent



Id also give Raynor a chance. Labour just wont attract back those voters they had under Blair. The working class have largely given up on them.







