Pages: [1]
Author Topic: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.  (Read 661 times)
headset
« on: January 11, 2022, 07:36:23 AM »
He really is Teflon don - if he manages to stay put in NO 10. monkey

Let's see how this one plays out - my money would stay in my pocket if I was asked to place a bet on it. Thats might take on it.

I'm just not sure the Tory party is ready to replace him just yet.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10386939/Boris-Johnson-ducks-questions-new-Downing-Street-party-lockdown.html#comments
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: January 11, 2022, 08:12:08 AM »
Could be in serious trouble this time according to the various experts who get dragged out on the radio, mainly because of what he said the other week about not knowing about any parties at Downing Street
headset
« Reply #2 on: January 11, 2022, 08:20:42 AM »
The amount of times he has brought himself or the party into the headlines for the wrong reasons is staggering

If joe public carried on like him at work and had the company we work for hit the headlines like they/he has we'd have been gone many times over.

I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat.
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: January 11, 2022, 09:18:25 AM »
Quote from: headset on January 11, 2022, 08:20:42 AM


I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat.

They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.

As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there  :nige: :like:
Winston
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2022, 10:44:02 AM »
What Bernie said

It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority

The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: January 11, 2022, 10:52:41 AM »
Bernie, the established middle classes of this country are now physically laughing in your face and you end up with a  :nige: :like:

You and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.

To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.

Wish it was Corbyn who'd done it

The French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.

I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2022, 10:58:23 AM »
Quote from: Winston on January 11, 2022, 10:44:02 AM
What Bernie said

It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority

The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out

Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election.  As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: January 11, 2022, 11:32:09 AM »
Dawned on me as I made an early coffee. I remember Kunsberg saying Boris was toast, maybe after the drinks and cheese thing just a few weeks ago. She obviously talks to the real people and that was her conclusion; this is that toast being slid into play by the 1922 committee and the real power boys in the Party.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: January 11, 2022, 11:40:59 AM »
If it can be proved that he lied to Parliament then he will be off. Otherwise I think his MPs  will wait until the May local elections. If the results are bad they will start to panic about their futures after the G.E. And trigger a leadership election.
Winston
« Reply #9 on: January 11, 2022, 12:51:45 PM »
Bob, all Ive read on here is people saying Boris probably should go and worked out that means a replacement would be announced and it would likely strengthen the Tories for an election

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: January 11, 2022, 01:56:54 PM »
Quote from: Winston on January 11, 2022, 12:51:45 PM
Bob, all Ive read on here is people saying Boris probably should go and worked out that means a replacement would be announced and it would likely strengthen the Tories for an election



True. I cant see anyone other than Sunak at all  Best of a gross bunch from my position. Current front bench make Hunt look ok FFS  souey :alf:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: January 11, 2022, 03:56:46 PM »
Boris is like that kid we all knew at school. Never contributed anything of any value about anything ever, but claimed all the credit for it when anybody else did. Trouble is, like his fellow New Yorker over the pond he seems to be able, not only to convince the gullible multitudes to drink the snake oil, but that any negative effects are the fault of anybody who warned them not to drink it!
Snoozy
« Reply #12 on: January 11, 2022, 07:09:00 PM »
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. :pd:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #13 on: January 11, 2022, 07:57:39 PM »
Heard moves are afoot to replace him- from a really good source. Betting odds 4-6 for this to happen
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: January 11, 2022, 08:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on January 11, 2022, 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. :pd:


Apart from, he allegedly had recently left hospital after contracting covid which nearly killed him. Maybe hes just as thick as he acts.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: January 11, 2022, 09:22:07 PM »
From his Eton Tutor.

"I think he honestly believes that it is churlish of us not to regard him as an exemption, one who should be free of the network of obligation which binds everyone else."

Most people would've grown out such adolescent phases by his age!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #16 on: January 11, 2022, 09:50:21 PM »
His tutor nailed it. Sooner the bloated Oaf goes the better.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: January 11, 2022, 10:14:31 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on January 11, 2022, 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. :pd:


88 of them are dead
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #18 on: January 11, 2022, 11:51:10 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on January 11, 2022, 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. :pd:


The risk is neither here or there. 30 people sat outside in a garden will have presented a negligible risk. Point is they were telling everybody else they were not allowed to do the same under fear of penalty.

Boris is a philandering chancer and much disgraced liar who got to be prime minister because this country lost its marbles for a while and voted in someone who very obviously lacked the capacity to be a leader of a nation. Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.

I think he could be in bother, seems inevitable this enquiry will judge that he misled Parliament and that will likely force him out. God help us if his replacement is Lynn Truss, she would be a joke.
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:58:02 PM »
Just seen this on linked in


Robin Horsfall
Former SAS Soldier. Writer, Veterans Campaigner and Public Speaker.
It might come as something of a surprise to people who spend all their time looking for ways to cast blame but national leaders do not organise garden parties. If their advisers do it is often well in advance. While Boris Johnson has dealt with floods, brexit, illness, international affairs, threats to NATO, withdrawal from Afghanistan and a world pandemic journalists want to concentrate on a bloody garden party and malign everything else #borisjohnson has done. We have humans as our leaders not gods. Weighed in the balance of a terrible time he has remained at the helm (except when he almost died) and provided help through his Chancellor to all and sundry. History will treat him more kindly than it will treat vindictive, self serving hacks.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:01:11 PM »
At a guess he'll hide behind the current "investigation" and hope it'll blow over!

Let's face it the fullest of apologies from Boris would be "sorry I did it, but I didn't do it"! Remember when he was sent to Liverpool to apologise regarding remarks over Hillsborough, spent the day saying sorry, then tried to squirm off the hook!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:04:50 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:01:11 PM
At a guess he'll hide behind the current "investigation" and hope it'll blow over!


Wow! I'm psychic! Or is he just predictable?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:21:14 PM »
Im not Starmers biggest fan but the fat clowns arse has been handed to him
Winston
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:52:51 PM »
Same Im not a fan of Starmer but he pushed the resign question well
Bernie
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:06:33 PM »
I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.

He lives to fight another day 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:07:27 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on January 11, 2022, 11:51:10 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 11, 2022, 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. :pd:


 Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.



Indeed, as is demonstrated on here regularly, any sort of political debate usually finds its level with " yeah, but Lefties!"
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:13:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:06:33 PM
I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.

He lives to fight another day 

Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen.

"The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event"    Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:50:11 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 03:13:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:06:33 PM
I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.

He lives to fight another day 

Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen.

"The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event"    Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are.

Some 

My socialist dad said' I know this is a bad view, but 95% of the population of this country shouldn't HAVE a vote'

BANG orrn, I say, BANG orrrn
headset
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:59:53 PM »
I read a decent comment OTR.

What's coming out now would have more than likely nailed to the wall at the time - why did it not come out then. I can't see him lasting further than the enquire he mentions. whenever that will be.

I'm no expert on matters so I would say it's down to his own party if they are to - to rid him before that.

If the is 'too many at the party' -------- he won't be going anywhere for a while yet ------- you would think monkey
Robbso
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:03:37 PM »
Boris must have slipped the yank judge a PPE contract, Andy has knocked him off the top news story.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:32:32 AM »
Highly articulate woman on BBC Breakfast, who collected her Father's Death Certificate on the day of the party, asked about the sincerity of Boris' apology. She remarked that he was apologising for getting caught, not for what he'd done!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:56:12 AM »
Heard some journo saying there's a rumour that one of the Sundays has pictures, could finish him off if they come out showing him and Carrie food and drink in hand
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:32:28 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:56:12 AM
Heard some journo saying there's a rumour that one of the Sundays has pictures, could finish him off if they come out showing him and Carrie food and drink in hand

*Convinced* it's the tory grandees who are soing this. This is how it's done - a splash, get him staggering, pull the half apology/deflection/denial out, then BAM with the pictures and sound of a Munich oompah band 
calamity
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:58:30 AM »
If the Tories do want rid of him, which seems extremely likely, then they are doing it the right way. He is popular with a large number of the electorate, and a one off big hit is always something he has the chance to brush under the carpet. These repeat attacks over time, death by a thousand cuts, are far more likely to finish him. He has to fight on every front, and each story/scandal has a cumulative effect, turning more people each time against him.

It's a crying shame the Labour party is as poor as it is right now, because they have a real chance to make inroads into the majority. As it stands the only person who consistently makes the Tories uncomfortable is Rayner, and it's difficult to see her being considered as a viable PM when the next GE comes around. Aside from the puerile name calling she just comes across as the type of person who would photocopy their bare arse, and email it to the HOC distribution list.

Bob is right too, the UK is a filthy place right now, politically, socially and professionally.

Pains me to say too though (as an official, original SFLD) that some of the attitudes on the left are far, far worse than those on the right. The whole "don't deserve a vote" "bigot" "little Englander" etc etc insults are a disgrace. If you don't like what people say or disagree with them then debate them, don't try to shut them up. Much as we may not like it people are entitled to an opinion and the whole reason you get things such as Brexit, Boris, Farage etc is because they listen to people who many on the left now consider beneath them.

Labour need to divert themselves away from identity politics and all that other filth and realise that they have to appeal to a majority, not the fringe they currently seek to represent. The Tories understand this far better than Labour. Do you honestly think the Tory MPs and Leadership want to court the industrial, working class North? Many of them no doubt look down on such people, us, as no better than SERFs. Yet they still make some effort to have these voters on board, Labour are just busy deriding them and calling them names.

One thing I do think is underrated here too is that Boris, for whatever reasons, is seen as "getting things done", and most people find that a lot more attractive than victim politics and mentality. Labour just don't seem to offer anything productive, whether that is poor communication or if they just don't actually have any ideas is unclear to me.
Robbso
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:45:43 AM »


Pains me to say too though (as an official, original SFLD) that some of the attitudes on the left are far, far worse than those on the right. The whole "don't deserve a vote" "bigot" "little Englander" etc etc insults are a disgrace. If you don't like what people say or disagree with them then debate them, don't try to shut them up. Much as we may not like it people are entitled to an opinion and the whole reason you get things such as Brexit, Boris, Farage etc is because they listen to people who many on the left now consider beneath them.

100% agree. Honestly, Id give Rayner a go, she might appeal to the core labour voters. Sir Kier has no chance. Yesterday was the first time he showed any backbone and that wasnt difficult considering Boris keeps setting him up to score a sitter.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:53:47 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:58:30 AM


One thing I do think is underrated here too is that Boris, for whatever reasons, is seen as "getting things done", and most people find that a lot more attractive than victim politics and mentality. Labour just don't seem to offer anything productive, whether that is poor communication or if they just don't actually have any ideas is unclear to me.

Other than Blair and his new Labour mob, Labour have struggled for years to understand people want to be told how their life is going to be better as individuals, selfish as it is that is what wins votes
