|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
calamity
|
If the Tories do want rid of him, which seems extremely likely, then they are doing it the right way. He is popular with a large number of the electorate, and a one off big hit is always something he has the chance to brush under the carpet. These repeat attacks over time, death by a thousand cuts, are far more likely to finish him. He has to fight on every front, and each story/scandal has a cumulative effect, turning more people each time against him.
It's a crying shame the Labour party is as poor as it is right now, because they have a real chance to make inroads into the majority. As it stands the only person who consistently makes the Tories uncomfortable is Rayner, and it's difficult to see her being considered as a viable PM when the next GE comes around. Aside from the puerile name calling she just comes across as the type of person who would photocopy their bare arse, and email it to the HOC distribution list.
Bob is right too, the UK is a filthy place right now, politically, socially and professionally.
Pains me to say too though (as an official, original SFLD) that some of the attitudes on the left are far, far worse than those on the right. The whole "don't deserve a vote" "bigot" "little Englander" etc etc insults are a disgrace. If you don't like what people say or disagree with them then debate them, don't try to shut them up. Much as we may not like it people are entitled to an opinion and the whole reason you get things such as Brexit, Boris, Farage etc is because they listen to people who many on the left now consider beneath them.
Labour need to divert themselves away from identity politics and all that other filth and realise that they have to appeal to a majority, not the fringe they currently seek to represent. The Tories understand this far better than Labour. Do you honestly think the Tory MPs and Leadership want to court the industrial, working class North? Many of them no doubt look down on such people, us, as no better than SERFs. Yet they still make some effort to have these voters on board, Labour are just busy deriding them and calling them names.
One thing I do think is underrated here too is that Boris, for whatever reasons, is seen as "getting things done", and most people find that a lot more attractive than victim politics and mentality. Labour just don't seem to offer anything productive, whether that is poor communication or if they just don't actually have any ideas is unclear to me.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|