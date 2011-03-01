headset

Posts: 4 373 Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « on: Yesterday at 07:36:23 AM »



Let's see how this one plays out - my money would stay in my pocket if I was asked to place a bet on it. Thats might take on it.



I'm just not sure the Tory party is ready to replace him just yet.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10386939/Boris-Johnson-ducks-questions-new-Downing-Street-party-lockdown.html#comments He really is Teflon don - if he manages to stay put in NO 10.

Posts: 3 485 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:12:08 AM » Could be in serious trouble this time according to the various experts who get dragged out on the radio, mainly because of what he said the other week about not knowing about any parties at Downing Street Logged

Posts: 4 373 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:20:42 AM » The amount of times he has brought himself or the party into the headlines for the wrong reasons is staggering



If joe public carried on like him at work and had the company we work for hit the headlines like they/he has we'd have been gone many times over.



I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat. Logged

Posts: 7 376 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 AM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:20:42 AM



I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat.



They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.



As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there Logged

Posts: 652 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:44:02 AM » What Bernie said



It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority



The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out Logged

You and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.



To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.



Wish it was Corbyn who'd done it



The French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.



I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency. Bernie, the established middle classes of this country are now physically laughing in your face and you end up with aYou and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.Wish it was Corbyn who'd done itThe French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency. Logged

Posts: 3 485 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 AM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:44:02 AM What Bernie said



It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority



The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out



Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election. As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them. Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election. As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them. Logged

Posts: 17 327 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 AM » Dawned on me as I made an early coffee. I remember Kunsberg saying Boris was toast, maybe after the drinks and cheese thing just a few weeks ago. She obviously talks to the real people and that was her conclusion; this is that toast being slid into play by the 1922 committee and the real power boys in the Party.



Posts: 5 291 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:40:59 AM » If it can be proved that he lied to Parliament then he will be off. Otherwise I think his MPs will wait until the May local elections. If the results are bad they will start to panic about their futures after the G.E. And trigger a leadership election. Logged

Posts: 7 234 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:56:46 PM » Boris is like that kid we all knew at school. Never contributed anything of any value about anything ever, but claimed all the credit for it when anybody else did. Trouble is, like his fellow New Yorker over the pond he seems to be able, not only to convince the gullible multitudes to drink the snake oil, but that any negative effects are the fault of anybody who warned them not to drink it! Logged

Posts: 579 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:09:00 PM »

The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. Logged

Posts: 15 628 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:03:28 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:09:00 PM



The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.

Apart from, he allegedly had recently left hospital after contracting covid which nearly killed him. Maybe hes just as thick as he acts. Apart from, he allegedly had recently left hospital after contracting covid which nearly killed him. Maybe hes just as thick as he acts. Logged

Posts: 7 234 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 PM » From his Eton Tutor.



"I think he honestly believes that it is churlish of us not to regard him as an exemption, one who should be free of the network of obligation which binds everyone else."



Most people would've grown out such adolescent phases by his age! Logged

Posts: 4 602 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:09:00 PM



The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.

The risk is neither here or there. 30 people sat outside in a garden will have presented a negligible risk. Point is they were telling everybody else they were not allowed to do the same under fear of penalty.



Boris is a philandering chancer and much disgraced liar who got to be prime minister because this country lost its marbles for a while and voted in someone who very obviously lacked the capacity to be a leader of a nation. Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.



I think he could be in bother, seems inevitable this enquiry will judge that he misled Parliament and that will likely force him out. God help us if his replacement is Lynn Truss, she would be a joke. The risk is neither here or there. 30 people sat outside in a garden will have presented a negligible risk. Point is they were telling everybody else they were not allowed to do the same under fear of penalty.Boris is a philandering chancer and much disgraced liar who got to be prime minister because this country lost its marbles for a while and voted in someone who very obviously lacked the capacity to be a leader of a nation. Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.I think he could be in bother, seems inevitable this enquiry will judge that he misled Parliament and that will likely force him out. God help us if his replacement is Lynn Truss, she would be a joke. Logged

Posts: 7 376 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:58:02 PM » Just seen this on linked in





Robin Horsfall

 3rd+

Former SAS Soldier. Writer, Veterans Campaigner and Public Speaker.

13h  Edited  13 hours ago

It might come as something of a surprise to people who spend all their time looking for ways to cast blame but national leaders do not organise garden parties. If their advisers do it is often well in advance. While Boris Johnson has dealt with floods, brexit, illness, international affairs, threats to NATO, withdrawal from Afghanistan and a world pandemic journalists want to concentrate on a bloody garden party and malign everything else #borisjohnson has done. We have humans as our leaders not gods. Weighed in the balance of a terrible time he has remained at the helm (except when he almost died) and provided help through his Chancellor to all and sundry. History will treat him more kindly than it will treat vindictive, self serving hacks.

Posts: 7 234 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:01:11 PM » At a guess he'll hide behind the current "investigation" and hope it'll blow over!



Let's face it the fullest of apologies from Boris would be "sorry I did it, but I didn't do it"! Remember when he was sent to Liverpool to apologise regarding remarks over Hillsborough, spent the day saying sorry, then tried to squirm off the hook! Logged

Posts: 4 602 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #26 on: Today at 03:13:06 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:06:33 PM



He lives to fight another day

I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.He lives to fight another day

Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen.



"The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event" Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are. Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen."The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event"Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are. Logged